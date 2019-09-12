Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted General Mills (GIS) Position by $555,516; Market Value Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding Raised by Aurelius Capital Management Lp

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 613,215 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 4.07 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdom Tree Mid Cap Dividend (DON) by 14,535 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 6,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM).

