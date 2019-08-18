Montecito Bank & Trust Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $310,788; Market Value Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17M, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $266.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Checchi Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,127 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 363,765 shares in its portfolio. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8.64% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Hills Retail Bank And Trust Company reported 17,297 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 500 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 16,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 87,147 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 43,320 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 3,001 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 16,042 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 13.28% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 75,090 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northern Corp has 0.44% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4.95M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 1,957 shares. Coldstream Cap accumulated 3,045 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 570,305 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 1,412 shares. Arrow has 25,101 shares. Mngmt stated it has 132 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas, a New York-based fund reported 60,020 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru Communication. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 410 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 0.06% or 37,371 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc owns 5,847 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Company holds 961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott, Netflix, Philip Morris, United Technologies and Novartis – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,858 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).