Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $481,635; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $329,337 as Stock Price Rose

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 1.55M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 4.08 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Prns LP accumulated 1.55 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Finance Lc reported 5 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc reported 4,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.84 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 15,658 shares. Stephens Ar holds 25,685 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 3.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pnc Finance Services Group Inc holds 257,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peoples Services Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 22,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na has 10,816 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership has 16,981 shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 900,771 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc (NYSE:ETM) by 32,665 shares to 38,850 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 76,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Limited Partnership holds 9,576 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J Company invested in 2.21% or 144,978 shares. Kistler holds 2.21% or 38,155 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 36,875 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,700 shares stake. Capital Inv Services Of America Inc invested in 11,601 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt owns 63,559 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 84,697 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,307 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.25% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 58,113 shares. Perkins Coie Co accumulated 0.36% or 5,524 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,023 shares to 57,554 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).