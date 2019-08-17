Montecito Bank & Trust Position in Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Decreased by $447,300; Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Gilat Satellite Networks LTD Shs New (GILT) Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (GILT) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 370,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% . The institutional investor held 921,528 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 551,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.54M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 33,201 shares traded or 111.42% up from the average. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has declined 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M; 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 6,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 16,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln

More notable recent Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak, Thomas Cook tanks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FTSE 100 drops as healthcare giants overshadow Fed-driven rally – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilat Awarded Over $7 Million Dollar Contract for US Army’s WIN-T (Warfighter Information Network-Tactical) Program – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Risk appetite supported by Wall Street gains – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (GILT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER) by 22,188 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $47.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 110,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,700 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In Rare Move, Schwab Expected To Launch New ETFs – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 16,571 shares to 34,159 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) by 26,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A, worth $100,367.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,878 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication holds 450 shares. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 1.44% or 82,060 shares. Jacobs And Ca, California-based fund reported 124,782 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny invested in 1.19% or 6.57M shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 225,465 shares. Bragg Advsr invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 17,436 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 815,183 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 6,564 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.34% or 56,064 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Lc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sns Finance Grp Ltd Com reported 6,469 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset reported 25,550 shares stake. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 78,455 shares.