Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lowered Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Holding by $447,300; Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $966,576 as Shares Rose

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 6,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 16,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 4.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 1.19% or 4.98M shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 56,100 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,568 shares. Reliant Management Ltd Liability invested in 6,586 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 38,152 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd reported 0.75% stake. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,145 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,010 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 0.42% or 58,052 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horan Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,190 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 16,375 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 7,189 shares. Arizona-based Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares to 48,077 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Central Bank & Trust has 1.21% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 125,732 shares. Central Secs Corporation holds 1.43% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 210,000 shares. Bamco New York has 6.57M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.14% or 747,104 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated accumulated 630,000 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Ltd reported 0.35% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Regent Mngmt Limited Liability holds 22,725 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 344,345 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.04% or 16,597 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 260,047 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 39,544 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 255,001 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware reported 32,192 shares stake.