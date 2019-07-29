Montecito Bank & Trust Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Celestica (CLS) Stake by $5.49 Million; Shares Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85M shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 349,266 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 53,800 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 45,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

