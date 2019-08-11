Montecito Bank & Trust Holds Holding in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY); Eulav Asset Management Lifted Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $5.17 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 143,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.60 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 0.14% or 49,437 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 7,950 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 16,811 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 990,945 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Service Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Aldebaran Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Glynn Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 286,299 shares. 2,750 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wheatland Advsr accumulated 2.89% or 29,215 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Comerica Bank invested in 208,001 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.28% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 32,714 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple devices + mobile apps show potential to screen for Alzheimer’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BAQSIMIâ„¢ (glucagon) Nasal Powder 3 mg, the First and Only Nasally Administered Glucagon to Treat Severe Hypoglycemia in Adults and Children with Diabetes Ages Four Years and Older, Approved by FDA – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,650 shares to 6,246 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 150,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,081 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 17,317 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 10,828 shares. Stephens Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 34,321 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,100 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 252 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Blackrock Inc reported 8.49 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.01% or 6,212 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 23,751 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.41% or 22.35 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 488,321 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company has 175,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 140 shares.