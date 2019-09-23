Montecito Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Price Rose; Corbyn Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80M shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) by 22,937 shares to 427,106 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shelter Mutual Insur has 2.7% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 55,973 shares. 25,623 were reported by Becker Cap. Scotia reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Etrade Cap Mngmt reported 37,170 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc holds 1.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 6.13M shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited holds 3.01% or 47,680 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 110,739 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Edgestream Lp owns 88,678 shares. Legacy Private Trust Com has 55,217 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. California-based Golub Grp Limited has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 9,868 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,753 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 264,680 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.03 million shares. Pennsylvania-based First National Trust has invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

