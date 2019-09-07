Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted Vf (VFC) Position by $309,514; Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Stake Maintained by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 104,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.76% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.0392 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9108. About 56,255 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) has declined 76.33% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD – MARTY SWITZER TO TAKE ON CEO ROLE ON A PERMANENT BASIS; 05/03/2018 – Contango 4Q Production Was About 4.8 Bcfe, Within Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD CGA.AX – CO TO ACQUIRE SWITZER ASSET MANAGEMENT; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO SEES 4Q PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4.8 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Contango Oil & Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCF); 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DIVESTITURE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28; 09/03/2018 – Contango Oil 4Q Rev $20M; 03/05/2018 – CONTANGO GLOBAL GROWTH – BUY-BACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FROM 22 JUNE AND TO REMAIN IN PLACE FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO 12-MTHS; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – HAVE BUDGETED TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $52 MLN TO DEVELOP DRILLING PROGRAM IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE BASIN AREA DURING 2018; 04/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Budget for the 2018 Phase l Drilling Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 389,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,492 were reported by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd. Cap Counsel Ltd Co Ny holds 0.06% or 8,721 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc invested in 8,086 shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 98 shares. Paradigm Asset Management has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 7,155 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.13 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd Co holds 65,054 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited has 7,123 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Lc holds 0.8% or 79,211 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chem National Bank holds 0.26% or 26,282 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,465 shares to 27,110 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 41,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MCF shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 15.67 million shares or 23.38% more from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 125,000 shares. Parametric Port Lc reported 11,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). California Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests has 3,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 215,151 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Mraz Amerine Associates reported 0.03% stake. Prescott Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.02 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 449,359 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 3.59 million shares.