Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holding By $361,200; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Paychex Com (PAYX) Position By $365,120

Montecito Bank & Trust increased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) stake by 22.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired 2,800 shares as Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 15,202 shares with $1.97M value, up from 12,402 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co now has $104.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,564 shares as Paychex Inc Com (PAYX)’s stock rose 13.02%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 36,350 shares with $2.92 million value, down from 40,914 last quarter. Paychex Inc Com now has $30.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 1.68 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap has invested 2.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 730 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 4.08 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability New York reported 2,912 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 116,215 were reported by First Manhattan Communications. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 101,676 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 11,997 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated has 1,474 shares. 790,856 were reported by Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 12,750 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.21% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 513,061 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs stated it has 48,618 shares. Bender Robert Assocs holds 5,693 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. First Amer Bank & Trust holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 65,617 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. 210,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.97M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf stake by 15,121 shares to 50,568 valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 11,613 shares and now owns 139,342 shares. Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 24.11% above currents $107.27 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $784,577 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Tuesday, February 5. $860,986 worth of stock was sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.