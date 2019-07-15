Montecito Bank & Trust Holding in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Bloombergsen Has Raised Its Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by $606,042

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 46,064 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 1.92 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $145.17 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Mngmt holds 1.77% or 20,710 shares in its portfolio. Capital Mngmt Assocs New York accumulated 6,600 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Cornerstone owns 1,107 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 3.97M shares. Prescott Grp Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Co owns 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,808 shares. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 2,470 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 175,585 shares. Bennicas Assoc Incorporated accumulated 14,634 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 20,015 shares to 22,567 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,954 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 209 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 8,204 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Ls Advisors Limited has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 700 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,233 shares. Blair William Co Il accumulated 0.01% or 41,482 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Com has invested 0.04% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Red Mountain Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 43,983 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.40 million shares. Principal Group has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 205,988 shares. 75,404 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 6,078 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 105,505 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.