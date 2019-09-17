Montecito Bank & Trust Increased Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $1.11 Million; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Position In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Lifted

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.31. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.11. About 2.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 4.59 million shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Lc owns 15,875 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt reported 3.23% stake. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 22,394 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 217,371 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 35,725 shares. Castleark Ltd Company holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,800 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,394 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 151,150 are held by Cap Advisors Limited Company. Us Natl Bank De owns 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.03M shares. Ima Wealth has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 16,973 shares to 21,087 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 22,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

