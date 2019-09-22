Montecito Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Shares Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Trimmed Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 37,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 41,696 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “3 months later, UnitedHealth confirms Equian deal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 24,868 shares. 10,450 are held by Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Co. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raymond James Na owns 54,246 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Eqis Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi accumulated 3,744 shares. Stillwater Cap holds 2.43% or 40,258 shares in its portfolio. Covington Advsrs invested in 21,744 shares. 1.33 million are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation owns 8.14 million shares. Mercer Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.46 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scott Selber has 1.84% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,984 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 8,694 shares to 35,394 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Co holds 3.23% or 580,324 shares. 55,898 were reported by Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated. Horan Cap Management holds 64,138 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. 254,384 are owned by Prns Grp Holdings Ag. Court Place Advsr Ltd has 7,085 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 54,546 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 21,371 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.17% or 21,472 shares. Boys Arnold has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,865 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,803 are owned by Private Wealth Advisors. 49,342 were reported by Girard Prns. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,830 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 7,475 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Burns J W New York holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,051 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares to 8,882 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT).