Montecito Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $537,966; As Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fdx Advisors Increased Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 32,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 28,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 175,639 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 93,040 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,105 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES) by 11,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt Ord (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,607 shares to 13,323 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 32,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,914 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (NYSE:ITUB).