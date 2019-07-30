Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $537,966 as Share Value Declined; As Schweitzer (SWM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Its Position

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 2.43M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 123.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 37,736 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.26% or 15.49 million shares. Cleararc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oxbow Ltd accumulated 14,472 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Asset Mngmt One Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 548,755 shares. 7.24 million were reported by Legal & General Group Pcl. Cornerstone Inv Prns Lc holds 22,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Murphy holds 12,090 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.8% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brookmont stated it has 49,522 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na invested in 0.74% or 28,135 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund stated it has 22,554 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 13,130 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 20,119 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 873 shares to 2,706 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 88,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 10,402 shares. 43,184 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Panagora Asset has 25,350 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp owns 1.98M shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0.03% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 216,911 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.04% or 19,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 394,566 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 748 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 17,132 shares. Veritable LP reported 8,288 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Bluemountain Lc holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 7,020 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research owns 31,083 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 29,600 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,378 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).