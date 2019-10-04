Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Sigma Investment Counselors Upped by $393,578 Its Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 135.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 3.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 2.28M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,633 shares to 36,622 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 6,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

