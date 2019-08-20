Montecito Bank & Trust Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $886,357; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Pecaut & Company Upped Stake by $321,229

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 5.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 4.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, S R Schill & Associate has 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Mgmt invested in 4.04% or 101,153 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.06% or 9,527 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested in 3.54% or 69,386 shares. Karpus Mgmt has 2,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Lc owns 60,463 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.45% stake. World Asset owns 172,586 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 197,970 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc holds 2,100 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,163 shares. Moreover, Bouchey Fin Group Ltd has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,978 were accumulated by Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,396 were reported by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 504 shares. Moreover, Peoples Services has 1.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Logan Mngmt holds 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 125,010 shares. Ntv Asset Management owns 60,760 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamel Associate reported 94,632 shares. Smith Moore And reported 37,842 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Company accumulated 0.48% or 34,594 shares. First American Bancorporation owns 108,402 shares. Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 814,948 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 19,257 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 2.11M shares.

