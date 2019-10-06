Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.41 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 89.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 43,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,151 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 48,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp has invested 25.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fagan Associate Inc owns 56,527 shares. Stoneridge Partners reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 975,670 shares. Blackrock holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 34.18 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co owns 680,976 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 10,929 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 2,791 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The California-based Aperio Grp Limited has invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Diversified Tru owns 18,352 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 135,439 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 55,291 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 4,485 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 2,207 shares to 22,569 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta mulls over stake in Alitalia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 25,409 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cleararc reported 9,634 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Synovus Corp stated it has 59,401 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,707 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Pension owns 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 810,063 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kistler holds 2,668 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability reported 360,729 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs accumulated 38,023 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting My Union Pacific Sell Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP) Shareholders Feel About The 54% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific CFO to step down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares to 8,882 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.