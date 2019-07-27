Montecito Bank & Trust Cut Holding in Conocophillips (COP) as Market Value Declined; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed by $588,800 Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,636 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 11,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 3,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 54 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.89% or 63,557 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Anchor Limited Liability invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 21,723 are held by Prudential. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 63,951 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,144 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 348 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co owns 3,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 0.42% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Castleark Management Lc invested in 0.3% or 62,127 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 257,416 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 197 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30,891 shares to 155,815 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,599 shares to 13,610 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 16,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,489 are owned by Brown Advisory. Jpmorgan Chase holds 18.79 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 27,860 shares. 41,021 were reported by Wespac Advisors Ltd. Financial Mngmt Pro invested in 2,329 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Mngmt I has invested 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 8,849 were reported by Arrow Financial Corp. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 17,325 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Capital Advsr Limited Limited owns 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 242 shares. Financial Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 197,976 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt accumulated 9,192 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 5,577 are held by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.23 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.