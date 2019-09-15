Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding; Align Technology (ALGN) Holding Has Boosted by Martin Currie Ltd

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, up from 52,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 494,105 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,981 shares to 9,538 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 6,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,266 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdom Tree Mid Cap Dividend (DON).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,260 shares to 72,497 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,495 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

