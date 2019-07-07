Montecito Bank & Trust Raised Its Position in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by $361,200; Adage Capital Partners Gp Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 119,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,925 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12M, up from 237,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 1.03 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.44 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Lilly’s Cyramza for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lilly’s (LLY) AWARD-11 trial studying higher investigational doses of Trulicity demonstrated superiority in A1C reduction in people with type 2 diabetes – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – GuruFocus.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Positive Results for Taltz vs. Humira in Head-to-Head Superiority Study in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis at EULAR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares to 25,950 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,342 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Svcs Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,276 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3,617 shares. 20,676 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Rocky Mountain Advisers stated it has 0.28% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 7,324 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,000 shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi owns 41,339 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Payden And Rygel stated it has 2.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 248,938 shares. Condor Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mason Street, Wisconsin-based fund reported 123,200 shares. Axa has 0.33% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Btim has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Citigroup Inc reported 750,932 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.28% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 122,365 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 Stocks With Flawless Analyst Ratings – Schaeffers Research” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 570,200 shares to 739,703 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).