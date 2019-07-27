Montecito Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $886,357 as Stock Price Rose; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 28,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.06M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares to 16,148 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.76% or 803,854 shares. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 4.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 0.69% stake. International Grp holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8.18 million shares. 133,620 are owned by Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,086 shares. Moreover, Sabal has 2.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 534,874 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 11,916 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank accumulated 91,535 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Co holds 73,139 shares. First Merchants accumulated 100,283 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt Inc invested in 0.68% or 18,372 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd invested in 1.37% or 165,694 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 1.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Lc invested in 1.42% or 34,100 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability owns 4,543 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & Communication holds 36,085 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.16% stake. At Commercial Bank has 47,613 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 118,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 39,256 shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 319 shares. Duquesne Family Office Llc stated it has 1.44% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 87,329 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,482 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4,600 shares to 6,636 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 40,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,580 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

