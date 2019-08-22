Montecito Bank & Trust Cut By $481,635 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Summit Materials has $21 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is -4.51% below currents $20.16 stock price. Summit Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 6. See Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 27,110 shares with $3.79M value, down from 30,575 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 119.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

More notable recent Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Suggests It’s 31% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weitz Funds Analyst Corner: A Look at Construction Aggregates and Cement – GuruFocus.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

The stock increased 2.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 966,412 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 25.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $495M-$515M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 22/03/2018 – lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Summit Materials Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corp holds 10,333 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Linscomb Williams invested in 0.76% or 64,867 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.91% or 52,347 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 44,627 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 29,124 are owned by Covington Inv Advsr Incorporated. Tcw Gru Incorporated, California-based fund reported 29,430 shares. 103,500 were reported by Lockheed Martin Invest Management. Everett Harris Ca reported 799,243 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,685 shares. Horrell Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D accumulated 4.02% or 279,517 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 364,706 shares. John G Ullman Associate reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.61% above currents $131.53 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) stake by 88,415 shares to 94,808 valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) stake by 16,148 shares and now owns 42,587 shares. Vanguard Short (VCSH) was raised too.