Montage Resources (MR) Reaches $5.09 52 Week Low; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Shorts Up By 102.9%

The stock of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.89 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.09 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $181.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $4.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.25M less. It closed at $5.09 lastly. It is down 54.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.72% the S&P500.

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:SPE) had an increase of 102.9% in short interest. SPE’s SI was 14,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 102.9% from 6,900 shares previously. With 21,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Special Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:SPE)’s short sellers to cover SPE’s short positions. It closed at $13.94 lastly. It is down 2.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $181.29 million. The firm holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas in southeastern Ohio, West Virginia, and North Central Pennsylvania. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s acreage position includes approximately 227,000 net acres with 317 producing horizontal wells.

Analysts await Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) to report earnings on August, 1. MR’s profit will be $15.32M for 2.96 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Montage Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.57% negative EPS growth.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $118.50 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 1.55% more from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl has invested 0% in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Moreover, Shaker Fin Ltd Com has 2.66% invested in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 533 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com has 1,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 279,461 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 10,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,409 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 210 shares. Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 274,230 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Scotia Capital Inc reported 34,725 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,149 shares. Css Lc Il reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE). Sit Assoc Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).