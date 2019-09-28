Montage Resources (MR) EPS Estimated At $0.16; Last Week Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.33’s average target is 3.28% above currents $22.59 stock price. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 3 analyst reports since June 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Industrial Alliance Securities. See Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

Analysts expect Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 64.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. MR’s profit would be $5.71M giving it 5.84 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Montage Resources Corporation’s analysts see -58.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 193,123 shares traded. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has declined 86.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.26% the S&P500.

More recent Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 66% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 244,075 shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

More notable recent Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” on September 28, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mr. Market Is Too Pessimistic About PVH – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Montage Resources Corporation Announces a $100 Million, 25% Increase, to its Borrowing Base – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Energy: Mr. Market Ignores The Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $133.54 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. It has a 1.77 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019.