Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Comparing side by side

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources Corporation 12 0.27 N/A 0.90 11.68 Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.47 N/A 0.23 20.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Montage Resources Corporation and Ring Energy Inc. Ring Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Montage Resources Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Montage Resources Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Montage Resources Corporation and Ring Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% -4.7% -2.2% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta indicates that Montage Resources Corporation is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ring Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Montage Resources Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Ring Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Montage Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Montage Resources Corporation and Ring Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Montage Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 116.35% and an $9 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Montage Resources Corporation and Ring Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.6% and 86.4%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Montage Resources Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Ring Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Montage Resources Corporation 1.25% -24.86% -32.76% -46.21% -54.29% -33.4% Ring Energy Inc. -5.48% -13.22% -22.59% -39.4% -70.28% -8.27%

For the past year Montage Resources Corporation was more bearish than Ring Energy Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.