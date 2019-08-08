Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Contrasting side by side

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources Corporation 11 0.21 N/A 0.49 6.84 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24

Table 1 highlights Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Montage Resources Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Montage Resources Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.5% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Montage Resources Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Montage Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Montage Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00

Montage Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 173.56% and an $9 consensus target price. Competitively Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 43.84%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Montage Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9% of Montage Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 39.8% are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1%

For the past year Montage Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats on 11 of the 12 factors Montage Resources Corporation.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.