Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Montage Resources Corporation has 76.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9% of Montage Resources Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Montage Resources Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1.00% 0.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Montage Resources Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources Corporation N/A 8 6.84 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Montage Resources Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Montage Resources Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Montage Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

$9 is the consensus price target of Montage Resources Corporation, with a potential upside of 121.67%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 37.94%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Montage Resources Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Montage Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Montage Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Montage Resources Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Montage Resources Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Montage Resources Corporation’s rivals have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Montage Resources Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Montage Resources Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Montage Resources Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. In other hand, Montage Resources Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Montage Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Montage Resources Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Montage Resources Corporation.