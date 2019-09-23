Montag & Caldwell Decreased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Price Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 193,419 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.10 million, down from 200,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $237.63. About 1.87 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.44 million, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 5.82 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 22.59 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 647 shares. Bellecapital International Limited stated it has 0.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sit Inv Associates Inc holds 33,035 shares. Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 0.35% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kings Point Cap Management has 35 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 1.77 million shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,535 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited reported 9,600 shares stake. Lpl Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stonebridge Advsr Lc accumulated 6 shares. 33,729 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 91,570 shares. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,846 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 127,944 shares to 439,115 shares, valued at $43.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 251,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 366,828 shares to 909,408 shares, valued at $75.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 175,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP owns 1.81% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.20 million shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 497,243 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 0.38% stake. Rnc Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2.62% stake. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pettee Inc has 1.61% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 55,861 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru owns 3,542 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. 220,000 were reported by Canal. New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,557 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 460,385 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Strategic Financial holds 0.05% or 8,504 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 17,729 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.