Montag & Caldwell Increases Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Its Position by $163.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 109.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 598,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.69M, up from 547,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 22,811 shares to 250,195 shares, valued at $47.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,447 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold $729,813. Weaver Amy E also sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Allanson Joe. Shares for $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $923,058.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Salesforce.com Follows Its Own Advice in the First Quarter – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isnâ€™t over, analysts say – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 40,383 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 29.86M shares. Pension holds 681,137 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Ltd has 1.25% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Light Street Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). North Carolina-based Stearns Gp has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Biondo Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 1.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.28% or 783,794 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 77,000 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 160 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.1% or 11,155 shares in its portfolio. 10,507 are held by Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Co. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Partners Lp has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 87,527 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick has 26,370 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 99,339 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 11,999 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 29,170 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,414 shares. Btim owns 1,019 shares. Sandler reported 64,536 shares. Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.5% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 2.82% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 62,841 shares. Covington Investment holds 14,841 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 136,759 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 636,792 were accumulated by Ci Invests. Arrow Fin Corporation reported 0.85% stake. First Finance In stated it has 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.95% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 37,577 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher files for mixed shelf offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher launches new immunoassay for kratom – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.