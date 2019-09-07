Montag & Caldwell Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Tekne Capital Management Has Lifted Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $14.47 Million; Market Value Rose

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Despite Facebook’s aggressive stance on improving identification and removal of inappropriate content, the company admitted its artificial intelligence has a hard time finding hate speech; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Will Engage Facebook to Address User Privacy Concerns; 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,738 shares to 363,940 shares, valued at $27.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandp Global Inc by 31,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,225 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

