Montag & Caldwell Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $11.35 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fairfield Bush & Company Upped Holding in Nokia (NOK) as Stock Value Rose

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 17.60M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better Wi-Fi on planes; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 21/05/2018 – HMD GLOBAL SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND NOKIA SMARTPHONE RANGE STRONGLY AND TO DOUBLE SALES CHANNELS IN KEY MARKETS DURING 2018

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,738 shares to 363,940 shares, valued at $27.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,105 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Cap Management LP holds 14,233 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 289,837 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.86% or 802,149 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 2,402 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has 3.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Ltd Com holds 6,705 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 335,010 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,600 shares. Illinois-based Monetta Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Investment Management Inc reported 1.58% stake. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,468 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 0.04% or 500 shares. Glynn Cap Management Lc reported 242,839 shares.

