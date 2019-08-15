Montag & Caldwell Has Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $5.49 Million; Stock Value Declined; Summit Securities Group Has Upped Centurylink (CTL) Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 50,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 586,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.16M, down from 636,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 2.23M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 9294.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 38,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 38,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 5.65 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) by 158 shares to 65 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – GuruFocus.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Ltd Com owns 26,409 shares. Barnett And has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Financial Bank holds 0% or 12,048 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 1,045 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% or 1.44M shares. Washington Trust National Bank stated it has 22,084 shares. Amer Group stated it has 413,874 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 185,006 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 48,718 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.68M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Markston Ltd Liability Company owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 16,802 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.48 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Uber closes at record low as losses, hiring freeze continue to weight on stock – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 23,363 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Long Road Investment Counsel Lc has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Focused Wealth Management reported 780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jlb Associate has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hrt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,166 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 468,919 shares or 7.69% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 69,500 shares in its portfolio. 2,335 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Company. Dumont Blake Advisors Llc invested in 2% or 43,123 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 20,531 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Confluence Invest Management Ltd holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 357,711 shares. Holderness Investments Communications has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).