Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cove Street Capital Lowered Its Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by $1.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 148,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 766,999 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 353,593 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.73 million, down from 363,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

