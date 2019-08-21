Montag & Caldwell Raised Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $28.64 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 9,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $302.02. About 778,627 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 95,249 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah accumulated 0.08% or 2,261 shares. 76,078 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Bank Of America De reported 1.67 million shares. Hexavest stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1,567 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc owns 101,442 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp owns 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 16,800 shares. Bailard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,810 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 4,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 28,180 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 306,315 shares. Mackenzie holds 58,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 7,150 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 22,811 shares to 250,195 shares, valued at $47.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,900 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 93,616 shares to 536,812 shares, valued at $46.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

