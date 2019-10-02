Montag & Caldwell Trimmed By $1.96 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding; S&T Bancorp (STBA) Has 1.31 Sentiment

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 63 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 48 reduced and sold their stakes in S&T Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.26 million shares, up from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding S&T Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 40 Increased: 39 New Position: 24.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 7,001 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 217,463 shares with $61.08M value, down from 224,464 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $278.36. About 171,470 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

Among 3 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $300.25’s average target is 7.86% above currents $278.36 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating.

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 37,094 shares to 363,574 valued at $88.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 99,098 shares and now owns 685,225 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 484,060 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 311,461 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 106,700 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1,591 shares. 2,109 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc. Cap Investment Of America Incorporated reported 67,836 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 44,939 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 1.92% or 17,635 shares. Bainco Interest Invsts holds 2.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 47,066 shares. The New York-based Element Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Everence Mngmt holds 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 2,443 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Co has 15,575 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,615 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.08 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

S&T Bank Pa holds 9.51% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. for 1.16 million shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa owns 207,004 shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Co has 0.19% invested in the company for 42,569 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.14% in the stock. Millennium Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 614,974 shares.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.16M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,558 activity.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.