Montag & Caldwell Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 23.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc acquired 51,030 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 270,686 shares with $42.87 million value, up from 219,656 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $123.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 4.06 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 40.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 8,935 shares with $503,000 value, down from 15,005 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 1.11 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $16,944 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 17. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock. 490 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. Shares for $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 362 shares worth $53,992 on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $189 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com reported 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winch Advisory Ltd Co has invested 1.98% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.13M shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 947 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adirondack Com reported 275 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru owns 1.65M shares. Oakmont invested in 4.5% or 202,005 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 119,216 shares. Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,507 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 8.23M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.52 million shares. 245,766 are held by Ashmore Wealth Limited. Westpac reported 223,249 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 0.09% or 109,794 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,800 shares to 8,015 valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 22,811 shares and now owns 250,195 shares. Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.95 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.