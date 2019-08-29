Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Accenture LTD (ACN) Holding by $3.58 Million; Share Price Rose; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Valuation Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased by $2.48 Million Its Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 20,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 233,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 253,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $198.74. About 1.30 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 328,856 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com Earnings: WIX Stock Gets Walloped on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Com invested in 2,736 shares. Citadel Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,444 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co reported 39,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 34,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 120,112 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,369 shares. New York-based Cooper Creek Prns Management Ltd has invested 1.89% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Whittier Trust owns 15 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cqs Cayman LP accumulated 41,400 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 52 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,875 shares. Moreover, State Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.25% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 8,765 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares to 575,106 shares, valued at $89.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.06 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Fairway Technologies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Financial Services Sectors by Everest Group – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 47,347 shares. 464,981 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 17,264 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 3,999 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 675 shares. Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 0.03% or 1,474 shares. Aristotle Capital Lc has 129,940 shares. Private Ocean invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Investment House Ltd Liability Co has 101,492 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ipswich Invest Management Com owns 22,202 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Randolph Co Incorporated has 72,555 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Llc has 1.80 million shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.