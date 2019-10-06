Montag & Caldwell Holds Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW); Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 99,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 685,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 586,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.17 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 219,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.59 million, down from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 217,783 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,319 shares to 213,516 shares, valued at $56.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,419 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).