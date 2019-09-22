Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $9.05 Million; Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $312,650 as Market Valuation Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 1,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 47,192 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 45,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 37,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 363,574 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.72M, up from 326,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,350 shares to 353,317 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,815 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.