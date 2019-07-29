Montag & Caldwell Lifted Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $28.64 Million as Share Price Declined; Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding by $74.79 Million as Valuation Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST)

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 525,688 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $292.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotechs That Have Doubled This Year (Acquisition Next?) – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Behind Stifel’s Neurocrine Bull Thesis – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm had sold 920 shares worth $76,894 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 7,614 shares valued at $671,216 was made by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622. BENEVICH ERIC sold $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, February 5. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 762 shares valued at $63,673 was sold by Gano Kyle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin invested in 2.04M shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Sg Americas Limited Co has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Principal Group has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 54,195 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp has invested 5.4% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,246 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,341 shares stake. 177,091 are owned by Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 446,701 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 113,977 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 163,001 shares. Moreover, Dafna Capital Lc has 2.09% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,071 shares to 359,056 shares, valued at $68.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 586,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,096 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).