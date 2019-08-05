Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Amphenol (APH) Position by $3.87 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake by $5.12 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 41,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 435,620 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14 million, down from 476,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 411,320 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 77,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 34,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 112,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 3.14M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $263.74 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8.31 million shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $382.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 83,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings.