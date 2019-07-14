Montag & Caldwell Stake In Salesforce.Com (CRM) Was Lifted; Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stock Price Rose While Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Its Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87 million, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company owns 808,248 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 26,354 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 192,690 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,524 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 2.82% or 4.48M shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability owns 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,196 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.08% or 66,235 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt invested in 0.47% or 8,348 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs accumulated 2,014 shares. First Natl Comm owns 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,574 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc has 1,830 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Llc accumulated 0.09% or 1,350 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Cap Llp holds 0.77% or 525,843 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market – Forbes” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 48,584 shares to 551,717 shares, valued at $62.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 15,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,949 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 32 sales for $29.68 million activity. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 7 Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. $1.00 million worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. $777,823 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 15. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.