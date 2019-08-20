Montag & Caldwell Has Increased Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position; New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Had 0 Bulls

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 9471.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc acquired 307,920 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 311,171 shares with $28.97 million value, up from 3,251 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $37.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.72 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering New Gold (TSE:NGD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Gold has $1.4 highest and $1.15 lowest target. $1.28’s average target is -16.88% below currents $1.54 stock price. New Gold had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. See New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $1.15 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $1.4 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sell Maintain

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $99.45’s average target is -4.46% below currents $104.09 stock price. Ross Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Telsey Advisory given on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by M Partners. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TGT or ROST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Opens 28 Outlets, On Track for FY19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.06M are owned by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 7,441 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 17,769 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 0.39% or 8,869 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bluecrest Cap Management owns 10,094 shares. 19,437 were accumulated by Fort Ltd Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 151,526 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 33,314 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.73% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bailard Inc owns 3,810 shares. Verition Fund Management has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,396 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 10,400 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 18,321 shares to 200,105 valued at $69.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stake by 41,223 shares and now owns 435,620 shares. Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Loss-Making New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “New Gold gets green light for $1.8B Blackwater project in BC – MINING.com” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Gold Provides Notice of Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $891.84 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 1.06 million shares traded. New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 05/03/2018 CHALICE GOLD SAYS NEW GOLD INTERSECTIONS AT EAST CADILLAC; 04/05/2018 – WORLD GOLD COUNCIL LAUNCHING NEW GOLD-BACKED EXCHANGE TRADED FUND WITH LOW MANAGEMENT FEE; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, DR. GILLIAN DAVIDSON AND PEGGY MULLIGAN; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD SAYS 4 DIRECTORS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Mile-Underground Miner Looks to U.S., Canada for New Gold Assets; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Board Size Will Reduce to Seven Members From Nine Members; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Dr. Gillian Davidson and Peggy Mulligan Will Be Nominated as Independent Directors; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS