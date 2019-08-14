Montag & Caldwell Cut Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 19,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 220,835 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.00M, down from 240,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 10.92M shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC LMPL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 190P FROM 175P; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 09/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 380; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 20/03/2018 – CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1093.HK : MORGAN STANLEY LIFTS PRICE TARGE TO HK$24.00 FROM HK$20.00; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 93,700 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Put) by 130,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,838 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bollard Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Beacon Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Emory University reported 45,964 shares. Affinity Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.55% or 179,384 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc has 198,565 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cacti Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Cim Mangement holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,359 shares. 21,412 are owned by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,844 shares. Stifel Fin holds 455,868 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs reported 1.33 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Vermont-based Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 3.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 150,000 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 106,194 were reported by Hemenway Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marietta Prns Lc reported 1.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coho Partners owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy owns 31,738 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. 5,152 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh. Optimum Invest Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Skylands Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,850 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2.20 million are owned by Brown Advisory.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.