Montag & Caldwell Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $48.19 Million; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased Its Stake in Enersys (ENS) by $883,184

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 12,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 49,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 8.41% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 1.06 million shares traded or 254.10% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 101.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 251,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 499,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.32 million, up from 248,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Facebook, Inc. (FB); 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent – TechCrunch; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney Communications holds 35,602 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 0.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Green Square Capital Ltd Com invested in 5,011 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa has 24,150 shares. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0.65% or 24,348 shares. Mar Vista Invest Limited Company accumulated 673,676 shares. 4,187 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability invested in 20,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Homrich Berg invested in 0.09% or 8,545 shares. Northern Tru invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Inc reported 5.19 million shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Provident Tru holds 1,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.39% or 575,302 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 1,989 shares in its portfolio.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 6,058 shares to 227,514 shares, valued at $42.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,536 shares, and cut its stake in Sandp Global Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Wars: Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnerSys slips ~17% on Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 139,466 shares. Burney Co holds 0.04% or 10,045 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.18M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 12,854 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd invested in 355,177 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mirae Asset has invested 0.2% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Profund Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,772 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Smith Graham And Com Invest Advsrs LP holds 112,916 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.2% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 2.24 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 16,539 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).