Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Its Position in Ross Stores (ROST) by $12.67 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Boosted Its First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Stake by $643,500

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 439,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.53 million, up from 311,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 972,199 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 299,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, up from 282,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 144,198 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 22,861 shares to 86,849 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 335,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,764 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 648,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.77 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co reported 16,604 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 15,704 shares. 5,887 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Fifth Third National Bank has 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 31,052 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 56,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 0% or 15,554 shares. Citadel stated it has 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Stephens Ar owns 5,471 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Inv Ltd Co holds 270 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

