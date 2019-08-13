Montag & Caldwell Maintains Stake in Ross Stores (ROST); Macquarie Group LTD Has Lifted Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $14.88 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 1.69M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 55,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693.49 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $373.21. About 933,045 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 632 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 4,697 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant LP owns 0.28% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 14,542 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Lc holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Department Mb National Bank N A owns 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 29 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund has invested 0.41% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Advisory Alpha Limited Co stated it has 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cibc Markets Corporation, New York-based fund reported 37,949 shares. Acropolis Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 970 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 5,774 shares. First Financial Corp In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 235 shares. Lord Abbett Lc reported 250,190 shares stake. Assetmark has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,800 shares to 8,900 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 28,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,900 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica S A (NYSE:TEF).

