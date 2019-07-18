Montag & Caldwell Decreased By $5.28 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Has 1 Sentiment

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 21,482 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 224,464 shares with $55.35M value, down from 245,946 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $289.73. About 516,646 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL

Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 10 sold and reduced equity positions in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.25 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hennessy Advisors Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Creative Lodging Solutions and CLC Lodging are merging, expanding solutions to help businesses achieve their lodging program goals – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Cambridge Global Payments to Offer Invoice Automation Solution – Financial Post” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.44 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $260 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited holds 193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 141,232 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.22% or 23,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.06% or 66,472 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 20 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,754 shares. Colony Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jupiter Asset Limited invested 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bluecrest Ltd owns 5,755 shares. 269,867 were accumulated by Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Com. Fincl Counselors reported 1,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. for 36,175 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 182,842 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Osmium Partners Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 63,292 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,646 shares.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $69.72 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 5.34 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.