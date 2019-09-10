Montag & Caldwell Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $5.22 Million; Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497 as Stock Value Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 33,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 363,801 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.82 million, down from 396,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $168.89. About 2.65M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 625,150 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. On Thursday, August 29 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.